British lamb gains ground in France as pilot campaign expands

A drive to secure the future of British lamb in France – the UK’s largest export market for sheep meat – is ramping up after strong results from a pilot scheme in the country’s north.

AHDB has announced the expansion of its Changeons l’Agneau (Let’s Change Lamb) campaign, which it runs in partnership with Interbev – the National Interprofessional Association of Livestock and Meat in France.

After delivering standout results in the Hauts-de-France region, the initiative is now extending into the wider eastern region.

The campaign has focused on training butchers, promoting smaller and more modern lamb cuts, and appealing to younger French consumers – all in a bid to boost sales in a market where over half of lamb consumed is imported.

British lamb alone accounts for nearly a quarter of the French market, making it a key target for exporters.

As part of the pilot, AHDB has worked with head butchers, apprentices, and in-store teams in both independent outlets and major supermarket chains.

The goal of it is to diversify lamb offerings, introduce innovative cuts, reduce waste, and boost profit margins.

The campaign’s first year has seen tangible success: A 3.2% average increase in lamb turnover across 35 ambassador stores was seen, despite a nationwide drop in consumption of 4%.

Sales increases of between 5% and 25% at 22 Match stores in northern France were also seen, while 68% of participating professionals reported a significant positive impact on lamb sales after training.

In another win, the campaign’s butchery training modules – developed in partnership with French butchery schools (CFAs) – will be officially integrated into national curricula from 2026.

This move aims to ensure future generations of butchers are equipped with the skills and knowledge to keep lamb on the counter and in the basket.

Lucille Brillaud, AHDB marketing manager, highlighted the strength of the organisation’s approach in France, saying that “through strategic partnerships, targeted training, and a consistent multi-channel approach, AHDB is helping to secure the future of British lamb in France – the UK’s largest export market for sheep meat.”

She described the campaign as “not just a promotional effort, it’s a long-term investment in demand, visibility, and commercial resilience,” adding that it continues to deliver “measurable, lasting value to levy payers, both now and into the future.”

Following its initial success in Hauts-de-France, where the campaign was launched in April 2024, AHDB has now expanded the initiative to include the Eastern region of the country.

Ms Brillaud noted that the timing is significant, with domestic French lamb production in decline and reliance on imports steadily increasing.

In this context, she said, the campaign positions British lamb as “the high-quality, margin-friendly, easy-to-prepare solution butchers are looking for.”

She emphasised the market opportunity: “More than 50% of lamb consumed in France is imported. British lamb alone accounts for nearly 25% of the market, making France a strategic export destination.”

Looking ahead, she concluded: “This year, market conditions have created further opportunities for world-class British sheep meat in this key market.

"With a growing reliance on imported lamb to meet domestic demand we will continue to build on the success of the campaign to date and help ensure quality British sheep meat thrives in the French market.”