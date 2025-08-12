British lamb in the spotlight for September campaign

In just three weeks, Make it Lamb 2025 will return — and the sector is calling on the entire UK lamb supply chain to rally behind the nation’s sheep farmers.

Running from 1–7 September, the week-long celebration shines a spotlight on one of Britain’s most prized meats, encouraging consumers to choose home-grown lamb for its flavour, quality, and sustainability.

From supermarket shelves to farmers’ markets, the campaign, first launched last summer, aims to boost sales, champion local producers, and remind the public why British lamb is among the best in the world.

Promotional materials from levy boards and industry bodies will flood shop counters, market stalls, and social media feeds, carrying the message that there’s never been a better time to enjoy British lamb.

“The UK’s climate and topography probably provides the best conditions in the world for producing high quality lamb,” said Tony Goodger, head of communications at Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS).

"And Make it Lamb Week at the start of September is a great opportunity for the consumer-facing end of the supply chain to promote British Lamb.”

AIMS is calling for broad participation — not just from the multiple retailers already backing levy board-funded campaigns, but from meat wholesalers, independent retailers, farmers’ markets, catering butchers, chefs, and the Halal sector.

The organisation wants them to make full use of promotional materials provided by the UK's meat levy organisations AHDB, HCC, LMCNI and QMS.

British lamb is recognised worldwide for its distinctive sweet flavour, the result of lush pasture grazing and centuries of selective breeding.

The UK’s varied climate and rolling hills create ideal conditions for raising healthy flocks, while high welfare standards ensure quality from farm to fork.

Sheep farming also plays a vital role in managing the countryside, supporting biodiversity and protecting rural communities.

With more than 70% of UK farmland classified as grassland, much of it unsuitable for crops, lamb production turns natural resources into nutritious, protein-rich food enjoyed at home and exported to over 100 markets worldwide.

Mr Goodger concluded: “Be it PGI Welsh Lamb, PGI Scotch Lamb, PGI West Country Lamb, Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured Lamb, or British Lamb, this country’s sheep farmers work tirelessly to bring wonderfully sweet-flavoured lamb to consumers in the UK.

"We hope that everyone in the supply chain will use Make it Lamb Week 2025 to raise the profile of this versatile and nutritious meat."