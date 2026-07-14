British lamb wins tariff-free access under Swiss trade deal

British lamb will enter Switzerland tariff-free within quota for the first time under a new trade agreement offering improved access for UK farmers and food exporters.

The UK-Switzerland Free Trade Agreement will also reduce tariffs on selected beef and dairy products, English sparkling wine and a range of fruit and vegetables.

The concessions vary by product and, in several cases, will operate through quotas or seasonal access rather than unrestricted tariff-free trade.

British lamb will face zero tariffs under Switzerland’s quota system, giving UK producers an advantage over exporters from the EU, Australia and New Zealand, which currently face standard in-quota tariffs.

UK lamb exports to Switzerland were worth more than £5.5 million in 2025, with the improved access expected to support further growth.

Selected British beef steaks will receive a 35% tariff reduction under the Swiss quota regime.

Average annual UK beef exports to Switzerland were worth £3.2 million between 2023 and 2025.

Dairy exporters will benefit from tariff reductions of up to 50% on selected products, including milk powder, building on the tariff-free access already available for cheese.

In return, the UK has offered only limited additional access on certain Swiss dairy products.

The government said it had granted no new market access for pork, poultry or eggs, providing safeguards for British producers in those sectors.

Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “Switzerland is already a £195 million market for British food and drink, and this deal will open the door to even more.

“For the first time ever, UK lamb will enter Switzerland tariff-free. Beef, dairy and English sparkling wine will all benefit from lower tariffs too. This government has delivered a deal that gives British farmers and producers a real competitive edge without compromising our high standards or interests of our farmers.”

The £195 million figure represents the average annual value of UK food and drink exports to Switzerland between 2019 and 2022.

Horticultural businesses will also gain improved seasonal access, with tariffs falling as low as zero on products including peas, carrots and broad beans.

English sparkling wine producers will receive a 34% tariff reduction, described by the government as Switzerland’s strongest preferential treatment for sparkling wine.

The NFU said the agreement represented the best access Switzerland had granted a trading partner for fresh boneless beef and sparkling wine.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw said: “This is a great example of a balanced deal. We appreciate the government’s efforts to secure competitive access to the Swiss market for UK farmers – something the NFU has called for since the very start of these negotiations.

“The deal will provide exciting opportunities for our farmers and growers. It’s actually the best access that Switzerland has ever given a trading partner on fresh boneless beef and sparkling wine.”

The union has been engaging with negotiators since 2022 and wrote to Trade Minister Chris Bryant in June calling for improved access for British beef, lamb and dairy.

Switzerland has a small but heavily protected agricultural market, with the NFU saying food prices are 73% higher than the EU average.

The agreement could also extend protection to another 28 UK Geographical Indications, subject to Swiss processes.

Traditional Welsh Caerphilly and Ayrshire New Potatoes are among the products that could receive protected status, joining 66 UK names already recognised under the existing UK-Switzerland Agriculture Agreement.

The government said the protections would help preserve the heritage, reputation and quality of regional food and drink products while supporting the communities connected to them.

A new sanitary and phytosanitary chapter is intended to make agricultural trade more predictable by strengthening information sharing, reducing border administration and resolving trade problems more quickly.

The eventual commercial impact will depend on the size and availability of Swiss quotas, demand from importers and how quickly British exporters can take advantage of the preferential terms.