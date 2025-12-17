British Lion eggs to invest £1.5m in major 2026 marketing push

British Lion eggs will invest £1.5m in a major new marketing campaign in 2026, as the egg sector looks to capitalise on shifting eating habits and growing demand for affordable, protein-rich foods.

The move comes as eggs continue to benefit from their reputation as a cost-effective staple at a time when households remain under pressure from food inflation, while interest in simple, nutritious meals has strengthened.

The ‘Smart Food, Smart Choice’ campaign will target millennial families and place particular emphasis on breakfast, where egg consumption continues to grow. Weekday breakfast consumption is up 8% year on year, with 58% of breakfast egg consumption now taking place during the working week, reflecting changing routines and a move away from weekend-only egg consumption.

The activity will position British Lion eggs as versatile, nutritious and produced to the world’s highest food safety standards. It will be fronted by parenting-focused media personalities and social influencers, with nutrition experts supporting messages around health and safety. Content will be delivered across Instagram, TikTok and British Lion’s owned channels, reflecting how younger families increasingly access food inspiration and advice.

A central message will be that British Lion eggs are approved by the Food Standards Agency to be served runny to vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, babies being introduced to solids and older people, reinforcing confidence among parents and carers and differentiating British Lion eggs from imported alternatives.

Education will play a prominent role through a partnership with Chefs in Schools, which supports schools with practical advice and training to improve food quality. The collaboration will promote egg-based breakfast and lunch options, highlighting the role of nutrition in brain development and cognitive function, alongside the launch of a new curriculum-linked section on the egginfo.co.uk website.

Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Egg Industry Council, said demand for eggs continues to strengthen. “Demand for British Lion eggs continues to grow as consumers increasingly recognise eggs as a quick, natural wholesome and affordable meal solution,” he said.

He said expanding production creates opportunities across the supply chain. “With the UK laying flock expanding and additional capacity coming on line, there is a significant opportunity for retailers to build on strong sales achieved in 2025,” he added.

Mr Allen said the campaign underlined eggs’ value and nutritional credentials. “Eggs are a tasty, affordable source of natural protein, packed with more than ten vitamins and minerals, which can be prepared in minutes by families on a budget,” he said.

“The credibility of the world-renowned British Lion Code gives us a powerful platform to drive further per capita consumption growth in 2026 and beyond.”

Alongside consumer-facing activity, the campaign will also target retail, wholesale, foodservice and care home operators, where clarity around sourcing and food safety remains critical. Communications will focus on food safety assurance, best practice in sourcing, handling and serving eggs, and compliance with standards.

British Lion eggs said messaging would continue to highlight the risks and lack of transparency associated with imported eggs, providing reassurance and guidance to operators making purchasing decisions in a highly competitive market.