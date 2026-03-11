British Lion remains UK's most recognised food assurance mark

The British Lion mark remains the UK’s most recognised food assurance label, with awareness reaching 80%, new research shows.

The latest tracking survey from the British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) found the scheme continues to lead other food assurance programmes by a significant margin.

Recognition of the British Lion mark stands 15 percentage points ahead of Red Tractor, whose awareness fell by five points to 65% in the latest survey.

The RSPCA Assured label also saw recognition decline, dropping to 25% — its lowest level since the scheme rebranded from Freedom Foods.

The survey, which questioned more than 2,000 consumers, also highlighted strong engagement with the British Lion mark at the point of purchase.

Nearly half of shoppers (47%) say they actively look for the British Lion logo when buying eggs.

The figure rises among younger consumers, with more than half (56%) of those aged 25–34 saying they seek out the mark when purchasing eggs.

This age group remains a key focus for the BEIC’s long-term marketing strategy.

The organisation said the findings underline the continued strength of the British Lion scheme among UK consumers.

Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Egg Industry Council, welcomed the results.

“We’re delighted to maintain the British Lion’s position as the most recognised assurance mark,” he said.

“The British Lion clearly occupies a unique and trusted position with consumers.”

Mr Allen said it was particularly encouraging to see strong engagement among younger shoppers.

“It’s particularly encouraging to see such strong engagement among younger millennials – the egg buyers of the future,” he said.

“Their trust in the British Lion mark is a powerful endorsement of the scheme’s credibility, value and long-standing reputation.”

The British Lion scheme was introduced in 1998 and sets standards for egg safety, production and traceability across the UK egg industry.