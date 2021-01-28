British Lion unveils £1.3m campaign amid surge in demand

British Lion eggs has launched a £1.3m marketing campaign for 2021 to drive awareness of the Lion mark and capitalise on consumer demand for eggs.

The year’s campaign will focus on maintaining the sales boost delivered by lockdown and consumer desire for quick and healthy meals.

The British Lion Code of Practice is the UK’s most successful food safety scheme: more than 90% of UK eggs are now produced to its standards.

Retail sales of eggs grew by 18.4 percent in the last year, the equivalent of around 1.2 billion extra eggs, according to figures.

British Lion's campaign will also seek to build awareness of the Lion stamp against the backdrop of Brexit and the expected rise in demand for British produce.

Olympic diver Tom Daley will continue his role as the figurehead for British Lion as he builds towards representing Great Britain at the Olympic Games this year.

Andrew Joret, Chairman of the British Egg Industry Council, said the sector entered a post-Brexit world with an expectation for increased demand for British produce.

"While retail sales have been on the up for more than a decade, last year we witnessed an incredible increase in egg sales, due to lockdown," he said.

"Consumers are using eggs as a meal solution throughout the day, which gives us a fantastic opportunity to try to maintain those consumption levels throughout this year and beyond.

“Conversely, there have been huge challenges for hospitality as a result of lockdown but we are optimistic the sector will start to recover when lockdown eases.

"Our marketing programme will highlight the benefits of British Lion eggs and encourage increased usage."

All eggs that carry the British Lion mark meet the requirements of the British Lion Code of Practice which ensures high standards of food safety.