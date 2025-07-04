British milk scores big in new campaign backing women's football

A new campaign launched by AHDB is aiming to put British milk at the heart of the national conversation — and the sports field — this summer.

Timed to coincide with the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 championships, MilkGoals is a youth-focused campaign that emphasises the role of milk in the diets of young athletes.

The levy organisation's campaign went live this week, and centres around the rising profile of women’s football as a source of inspiration for girls across the country.

Led by 2022 EURO champion and England Lioness Nikita Parris, MilkGoals aims to connect with grassroots players and their families via social media and digital platforms.

“As a professional footballer, eating a balanced diet is essential for me and British milk is an absolute staple,” said Parris.

“It's affordable, naturally rich in protein and vitamin B12, and I can have it every day — whether it's a cold glass after training or in my morning porridge.

"I've been enjoying it from my early days playing for my local team right through to joining the England squad.”

As part of the campaign, AHDB filmed with Girls2Goalz — a football academy founded by Liverpool Feds player Mia Parry — at the home of Liverpool Feds Women’s Football Club.

The visit saw Parris return to her hometown of Liverpool to engage with young players and share her story.

Alongside the promotional content, AHDB will release a new Milk in Sport factsheet aimed at helping parents understand how milk can support active children. The resource will be available via the AHDB website and social media channels.

Carrie McDermid, AHDB’s head of domestic marketing, said the campaign reflects wider shifts in both sport and public health.

“Women’s football is progressive and focuses on empowerment and teamwork. At Let’s Eat Balanced, we believe that British milk can help to support this movement.

“Whether it is through insight from inspirational women in the field (or on the pitch) or simple nutrition or training tips, this campaign is all about showing how milk can support the physical wellbeing of young people.”

MilkGoals builds on the momentum of previous AHDB campaigns, including Eat Like a Lioness and Milk Every Golden Moment, which have sought to make British dairy products relevant and appealing to younger generations.

The initiative is part of the levy group's broader Let’s Eat Balanced campaign to promote healthy eating and build long-term trust in British farming and food production.