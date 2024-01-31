British pig meat exporters eye up new opportunities in California

British pig meat exporters have taken the first steps towards maximising new opportunities in California following the introduction of new legislation.

California’s Proposition 12 came into force on 1 January, establishing stricter production standards including the provision of greater freedom of movement for pigs.

The legislation prevents the sale of pig meat that does not meet the state's new criteria. Other states are also making similar proposals.

California consumes nearly 15% of all US pork, yet only produces 1%, so it relies heavily on imports from other states and internationally.

Six UK pig meat exporters have travelled to California, along with levy organisation AHDB, on a five-day trade mission do business with several key US buyers.

The mission includes meetings with several quality meat distributors, wholesalers and visiting major supermarkets, including the second largest chain in North America.

AHDB said the aim of it was to provide the perfect platform to showcase quality British pig meat produced to the highest standards.

Susana Morris, AHDB senior trade development manager, said the Prop 12 legislation created the potential to significantly boost export opportunities for British pig meat exporters.

"It emphasises how important animal welfare is to consumers and the great work that our farmers and the industry in general are doing," she explained.

“California has a population of circa 40 million, with 15 percent of US pig meat production consumed there.

"However, US domestic production is unlikely to be able to meet demand in California for pig meat produced to the new higher standards in the short term.

"British pig meat producers are well placed to meet some of this demand and our trade mission is aimed at helping our industry showcase our world-class produce and maximise this new opportunity.

"Our pig meat sector will be in a strong position to meet this demand as and when it comes to fruition. In the meantime, we look forward to this mission bearing fruit."