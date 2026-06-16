British samphire gets year-round supermarket supply boost

British samphire growers could see a longer supermarket supply window after Waitrose became the first UK retailer to source home-grown samphire year-round.

The retailer said the move would extend availability of a crop that has traditionally been limited to a short summer season.

Waitrose said British samphire has usually been available for only around 12 weeks of the year.

Samphire is a salty coastal vegetable often served with fish and seafood, and is typically associated with the summer months.

The move highlights how retailers are seeking to extend the availability of British-grown produce through new supply arrangements and production methods.

Waitrose said the year-round supply would support British growers while giving shoppers access to home-grown samphire beyond the usual seasonal window.

For growers, year-round supermarket demand could offer a more stable market for a crop traditionally tied to a narrow period of availability.

Tracey May, fresh prepared produce buyer at Waitrose, said: “Traditionally, British samphire has been a fleeting summer delicacy with just a 12-week window.”

She said customers valued British produce and that the retailer was pleased to extend availability beyond the usual season.

“We know how much our customers value British produce, so we’re thrilled to break that barrier,” she said.

Ms May added: “By becoming the first retailer to offer this, we’re delivering that premium, peak-season British quality to our shelves all year round.”

The change could help give British samphire a stronger presence in the fresh produce aisle outside its traditional summer window.

For growers, a longer supply period may offer more predictable demand and help build consumer awareness of a crop that remains relatively niche compared with mainstream vegetables.

Maintaining consistent quality outside the crop’s usual peak season will be key to sustaining year-round supply.

The move also reflects wider efforts by supermarkets to extend the availability of British-grown produce and reduce seasonal gaps in supply.