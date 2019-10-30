British Sugar announce new Agriculture Director

British Sugar is the sole processor of the UK’s sugar beet crop

British Sugar have announced the appointment of Peter Watson as their new Agriculture Director.

The appointment follows the news that after over 35 years at British Sugar, Colm McKay will retire at the end of 2019.

Mr Watson has a range of experience drawn from roles across British Sugar and its sister companies.

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting started in my new role, working with our 3,000 growers, hauliers and industry partners to continue to drive innovation and progression in our homegrown sugar industry”.







Mr Watson will take over as British Sugar’s Agriculture Director on 1st January 2020.

British Sugar is the sole processor of the UK’s sugar beet crop and supplies around 50 per cent of the UK’s demand for sugar.

The company operates four advanced manufacturing plants across East Anglia and the East Midlands.

The British beet sugar industry partners with 7,000 businesses including over 3,000 growers in mainly rural areas of the country.

It also supports 9,500 jobs throughout the economy.