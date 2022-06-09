British Summer Fruits changes name and unveils priority areas

British Summer Fruits, the industry body that represents UK soft fruit growers, is relaunching and rebranding to become British Berry Growers.

The new organisation has also unveiled new priority areas, with an overall ambition for British seasonal berries to continue to provide 100% of the UK’s needs.

British Berry Growers, founded in 1992, also seeks industry exports to be 50 percent bigger than British sales volumes by 2035.

The industry body has supported UK growers to build a billion-pound industry, making it the largest within UK horticulture.

Now worth over £1.6 billion year-round, the value of the industry has doubled in just a decade.

British Berry Growers chair, Nick Marston said he hoped the body would "secure the long-term success of the British berry industry".

“The launch of British Berry Growers marks an exciting moment for the British berry industry," Mr Marston added.

"Our growers sit at the heart of the rural economy and our industry is recognised as a key contributor to UK food self-sufficiency.

“British Berry Growers will champion the tireless work of our berry growers, both big and small, and support them as they adapt to the future challenges of seasonal berry production.”

British Berry Growers also has a new ambition to direct world-leading berry research and development that supports treatment of pest and disease, crop utilisation and drives future.

The body also seeks to improve efficiencies, including the reduction of the carbon, waste and water footprint of the UK berry industry.

The evolution of the trade body also sees the appointment of two new non-executive directors to the British Berry Growers organisation.

Former MEP Anthea McIntyre CBE joins the organisation to advise and support policy matters, while Dr Louise Sutherland brings expertise in agri-tech to scope and set up the newly formed R&D advisory board.