British Wool announces new chief executive officer

British Wool has announced a new leader following Joe Farren's decision to step down due to personal reasons.

British Wool's Board of Directors has appointed Andrew Hogley as acting chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

A Cambridge University graduate, Mr Hogley worked in the city as an equity research analyst for 16 years prior to becoming director of wool sales at British Wool.

British Wool Chairman, Jim Robertson said: “We are fortunate to have someone of Andrew’s calibre and experience to step up to lead British Wool.

“Andrew has worked very closely with Joe over the past 3 years and has an excellent understanding of the complexities of our business and the markets we serve.

"The Board look forward to working with Andrew, ensuring we continue to represent the best interests of our producers and in maximising the value of their wool.”

He added: “We very much appreciate Joe’s efforts and would like to thank him for his immense contribution to the organisation during his tenure as CEO and we wish Joe the very best in his future endeavours.”

Mr Hogley said he was 'honoured and excited' to lead British Wool: "I understand the challenges we face and feel we have the right strategy in place to tackle these ensuring we start to give real value back to producers for their wool over the long term.”

British Wool is based in Bradford, West Yorkshire and is owned by approximately 35,000 sheep farmers in the UK.

It collects, grades, sells and promotes wool to the international textile industry for use in flooring, furnishings and apparel.