British Wool at 75: Flying the flag for farmers and fleece

British Wool is celebrating 75 years of championing sheep farmers and flying the flag for UK fleece on the world stage.

Established in 1950, the organisation has developed into a farmer-owned coop representing more than 30,000 sheep farmers across the country.

Over the past seven and a half decades, British Wool has worked to deliver fair prices, maintain quality standards, and promote UK fleece to markets around the world.

Since its formation, British sheep have produced more than 2.5 billion kilograms of fleece, underlining the scale and importance of the sector to the rural economy.

To commemorate the anniversary, British Wool’s regional depots will host a series of open days, offering visitors the opportunity to see first-hand where the journey of UK wool begins.

Over its 75-year history, British Wool has helped UK sheep farmers weather significant challenges, from fluctuating global markets to changing consumer demands.

Today, it continues to invest in research, marketing and education to demonstrate the enduring value of wool – both as a traditional material and as a modern, environmentally responsible fibre.

Andrew Hogley, CEO at British Wool, said: “Join us for guided tours, demonstrations, refreshments, and a chance to learn more about how British Wool is working for farmers.

“British Wool collects, grades, markets and sells British wool on behalf of its members to the international textile industry for use in flooring, furnishings and apparel.

“British wool isn’t just a legacy fibre, it’s a material for the future, and is gaining new relevance in a world increasingly concerned with environmental impact.”

Anniversary events will take place throughout September and October at depots across the UK. Places are limited and advance booking is required.