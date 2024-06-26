British Wool invests in firm behind eco wool-based tree guards

British Wool has announced an investment in NexGen Tree Shelters, a firm specialising in bio degradable tree shelters, hedging and vole guards made from British wool.

The investment will enable NexGen to start production of its eco-friendly tree shelters, which have undergone development and testing since winning the Innovation in Wool award in 2020.

The new partnership will launch NexGen’s products from development to market, with an overall aim of enhancing sustainability, eliminating single-use plastics and driving demand for British wool.

As part of it, NexGen has committed to sourcing wool through British Wool’s collective marketing scheme, and British Wool will secure a seat on the board of NexGen.

Andrew Hogley, CEO at British Wool, said the co-op was 'delighted' to partner with NexGen and support the company in bringing the new wool-based product to market.

He said: "NexGen tree shelters will take single use plastic out of the environment and have the potential to drive significant demand for undervalued types of British wool over the medium to long-term.”

The tree shelters are made from British wool, a polyol made from ethically sourced natural and renewable products and an innovative custom polymer.

They are bio-based and environmentally degradable, breaking down gradually by microbial action and environmental degradation to feed the soil and support the ecosystem surrounding the tree.

Each tree shelter contains over 60% British wool. In full production, NexGen will use 156,000 square metres of British wool every month, making it a significant user of British wool in the UK.

Gary Hurlstone, founder of NexGen, called the partnership 'exciting', adding it would allow the firm to "progress to the full production of our innovative products".

"We have so much interest in the product from a variety of sources and can’t wait to start seeing our British wool tree shelters all over the UK and in international markets," he said.