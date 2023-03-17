British Wool launches 2023 training and development programme

British Wool has launched its exclusive competition for one YFC member in England, Wales and Scotland to win a place on the co-operative's training and development programme in 2023.

The programme will see the successful candidate receive one year's free access to training courses, including machine shearing, gear training and wool handling.

The successful entrants will also be invited to Bradford to visit British Wool’s Head Office to learn more about the wool processing chain.

Supporting the next generation of shearers and wool handlers is crucial to a thriving UK sheep sector and for ensuring the highest standards, according to British Wool.

Richard Schofield, shearing manager for the organisation, said: “We are once again delighted to be supporting the training and development of the next generation of shearers.

"[We] look forward to welcoming young farmers onto our courses and in participating on our training & development programme again this year.”

Anyone, either with or without previous shearing experience, can apply to win one of the three places available on this training and development programme.

To be entered into the competition, YFC members need to submit a short video or send an email explaining why they should be chosen for this opportunity.

Imogen Ogborne from Devon, the previous England winner said: “Do it - not just for the courses and prize, but to get a deeper understanding of everything, from your gear to knowing how the wool is sold in auction.

"It feels like a community, and I now have lots of contacts to pursue this as a career.”

Closing date for entries is 14 April 2023 and the competition will be judged by a panel of industry experts from the shearing sector and British Wool.

Competition winners will be expected to work with British Wool by sharing their training journey over 14 months on social media, the press and online.