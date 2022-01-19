British Wool launches young farmers' exclusive training offer

British Wool has re-launched its young farmers' exclusive training offer, covering all the essential aspects of achieving a successful shearing season.

The co-operative, along with the National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs (NFYFC), have announced the YFC training offer, which enters its fourth year in 2022.

As in previous years, it is offering young farmers an opportunity to attend a beginner shearing course, enabling them to work towards a Blue Seal award.

The course will be over two days, covering aspects such as health and safety, the use of shearing equipment and hands-on shearing practice to develop techniques.

The programme is open to YFC members who have not previously attended a British Wool shearing course.

The exclusive price YFC members will pay for this training offer is £87.50 (plus VAT) – the normal cost is £175 plus VAT.

Richard Schofield, shearing manager at British Wool said: “Supporting the training and development of the next generation of shearers and wool handlers is crucial to a thriving UK sheep sector and for ensuring the highest standards.

"We look forward to welcoming young farmers onto our courses again this year and would encourage any interested YFC member to make contact before the 31 March closing date.”

Elizabeth Cornforth, Thirsk YFC Secretary, attended a British Wool machine shearing course to add an additional skill to her farming career after finishing college.

"The course not only helped me build skills and meet likeminded people but also my confidence from the handling of the sheep and wool to the machine mechanics and maintenance.

"I found this course through Young Farmers and took the advantage of the YFC discount on such courses."