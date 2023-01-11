British Wool re-launches exclusive training offer for young farmers

British Wool has re-launched its exclusive training offer for young farmers, in collaboration with the National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs.

As in previous years, the cooperative is offering farmers an opportunity to attend a beginner shearing course, enabling them to work towards a Blue Seal award.

British Wool's course will be over two days, covering all the aspects of achieving a successful shearing season.

This includes health and safety, the use of shearing equipment and hands-on shearing practice to develop technique.

The offer is open to YFC members who have not previously attended a British Wool shearing course.

Richard Schofield, shearing manager at British Wool, said: “We are once again delighted to be working with NFYFC in supporting the training and development of the next generation of shearers.

"I’d encourage any interested YFC member to contact the NFYFC before the 31 March closing date.”

Lori-Jo Sharp from Cartmel YFC added: “Having done the machine shearing course with British Wool, I found it was very well organised and set up.

"Roger our instructor explained and showed the steps very clearly, we had two days of training and practicing. I went on to achieve my Bronze Seal award.

"Overall, I was very pleased and happy with how the course was run. Highly recommend.”

To register interest, farmers should email Margaret Bennett at margaret.bennett@nfyfc.org.uk.