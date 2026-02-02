British Wool renews half-price shearing courses for young farmers

Young farmers are being offered a 50% discount on shearing training after British Wool renewed its partnership with the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs for an eighth consecutive year.

The scheme gives NFYFC-affiliated Young Farmers Club members reduced access to British Wool machine and blade shearing courses, alongside wool handling training, aimed at building practical skills and confidence in the shearing shed.

The discounted training is open to members at all stages, from complete beginners to experienced shearers looking to improve technique and efficiency.

British Wool’s two-day shearing courses and one-day wool handling courses are delivered nationwide and focus on core principles of safe, effective shearing.

Training covers animal welfare, correct use and maintenance of equipment, and safety in the shearing shed, with small group sizes allowing for hands-on instruction.

The offer comes at a time when demand for skilled shearers remains strong, with industry figures continuing to highlight the importance of training new entrants to support the wider sheep sector.

Under the scheme, YFC members can book a machine or blade shearing course for £115 plus VAT, or a wool handling course for £42 plus VAT, provided they register by 30 April 2026.

For non-members, the same courses are available at £230 plus VAT.

Andy Barratt, regional lead instructor for south England at British Wool, said the partnership had delivered tangible benefits for young farmers.

“British Wool and the YFC have worked together on a range of projects for several years,” he said.

“This incentive is the most beneficial to date, giving members the opportunity to attend shearing courses with a 50% discount while they remain YFC members, helping them to develop and improve their shearing skills.”

Ed Odell, regional lead instructor for north England at British Wool, said the training could open up wider career opportunities.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to get into the shearing industry doing a job that can take you round the world and opens up lots of opportunities,” he said.

NFYFC chair of council James Nixey said the partnership continued to support high standards within the organisation.

“NFYFC is proud to be working with British Wool again this year to help improve shearing standards through YFC competitions and training,” he said.

He added: “The incredible discount on all British Wool shearing courses makes it easier and more affordable for YFC members to further develop their shearing skills.”

Nixey said the training also supports competition requirements, noting that YFC members entering NFYFC sheep shearing competitions must hold at least a Blue Seal qualification.

With places available nationwide and demand for skilled shearers remaining strong, the partners say the scheme offers young farmers a practical route to building long-term skills and career opportunities within the sheep sector.