British Wool's YFC training offer to be extended to all young farmers

British Wool's YFC training offer will be extended to all young farmers regardless of their level and how many courses they previously attended.

The Bradford-based wool co-operative collaborates with National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs (NFYFC) in delivering its YFC training offer, now in its sixth year.

In previous years, British Wool offered young farmers an opportunity to attend a beginner shearing course if this was a first-time course.

This year this offer has been extended to include all young farmers, regardless of level and how many courses attended.

As part of the offer, young farmers can benefit from 50% off British Wool shearing courses for the duration of their membership, including participation in both machine and blade shearing courses.

British Wool says these courses will be over two days, covering aspects of achieving a successful shearing season including the use of equipment and practice to develop techniques.

Richard Schofield, shearing manager at the co-op, said: “We are once again delighted to be working with NFYFC in extending our training offer to all young farmers.

"Supporting the training and development of the next generation of shearers is important to us at British Wool and we feel proud in the quantity and quality of shearers and wool handlers.

"We look forward to welcoming young farmers onto our courses once again this year and encourage any interested YFC member to contact the NFYFC before 31 March closing date.”

NFYFC chair Rosie Bennett added: “The British Wool discount is an amazing offer for members of Young Farmers’ Clubs. We are proud to be working with British Wool and helping to improve the shearing standards.

“It’s important to NFYFC to ensure everyone in our national final has a Blue Seal qualification and it’s even better news that anyone can take part in the training, regardless of their experience in the industry.”

The price YFC members will pay for this training offer is £100 plus £20 VAT – the normal cost for this course would be £200 plus £40 VAT.

The offer is valid until 31 March 2024.