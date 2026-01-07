British Wool seeks young farmers' views on the future of wool

Young farmers are being offered the chance to win prizes, boost their profile and have their say on the future of the wool sector through a new social media competition launched by British Wool.

The initiative, developed in partnership with YFC organisations across England, Wales and Scotland, aims to give the next generation of farmers a platform to share their views and experiences of the wool industry through short-form video.

Open to YFC members aged 18 to 30, the competition invites entrants to create a video of up to two minutes focusing on their perspective on wool and the role it plays in British farming.

Suggested themes include what British Wool means to them, why supporting the wool industry matters, how to promote wool to the next generation, and the value of initiatives such as discounted shearing courses.

Organisers say the format is designed to encourage creativity while highlighting the continued importance of wool within rural life. Participants are permitted to submit more than one entry, giving them further opportunity to showcase ideas, passion and innovation.

The competition launches on 7 January, with entries closing on 23 January. Judging will take place during the week commencing 26 January, with winners announced the following week via British Wool’s farm social media channels.

Entries will be judged by Cammy Wilson of The Sheep Game and Emily Ashworth from Farmers Guardian, both well-known figures within UK agriculture with experience in digital storytelling.

Emily Ashworth said she was pleased to be involved in judging the competition. “I am so pleased to help judge this competition. Young farmers are our future, and we must do all we can to encourage and support them while showcasing the sustainable and un-beatable qualities of wool,” she said.

British Wool said the competition reflects its ongoing focus on engaging young people within the industry. Gareth Jones, head of member engagement, said: “This competition reflects our continued commitment to supporting and engaging with the next generation of farmers.

‘Ewe and your Views’ will be an excellent opportunity for young farmers to demonstrate their social media skills, engaging with others from the industry, as well as consumers.”

He added that the initiative links closely with further practical support. “The competition will lead us nicely into February were, for the eighth year in succession, we’ll be launching our offer of 50% off any shearing course to all young farmers,” he said.

The overall winner will receive a cash prize, with other standout entries securing a free place on one of British Wool’s shearing courses.

British Wool said the competition offers young farmers the chance to gain industry exposure, develop digital skills and access practical training support through wider promotion of successful entries across its social media channels.