British Wool unveils new e-shop to help drive demand

British Wool have launched a consumer facing e-commerce website to help drive demand for British wool products.

The new website sells an array of wool products including clothing, duvets, pillows, knitting yarn, insulation and even dog beds direct to the consumer.

The e-shop will play a key part of British Wool’s activities moving forward, according to the co-operative.

The launch will be welcomed by sheep farmers who have seen rock bottom wool prices since the pandemic started last year.

Graham Clark, director of marketing, said the new e-platform was a 'very exciting development' as it would help 'drive real demand'.

"We are initially working with 10 of our licensee partners and plan to increase this as we develop the product offering over the coming months," he explained.

As well as driving demand for products made from British wool, the organisation will also receive a commission on every sale made through the site.

And this additional revenue will be returned to British Wool’s producers, the co-op confirmed.

The plan is to integrate the site into British Wool's social media channels, consisting of over 114,000 followers.

The British Wool website also receives around 14,000 unique visitors every month.

Mr Clark said the organisation was 'constantly asked' by consumers where they could buy British wool products.

"This site will allow us to direct them to a destination that we know only sells genuine British wool products," he added.