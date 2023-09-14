British Wool wins contract to handle Isle of Man wool

British Wool will now accept Isle of Man farmers to the collective marketing scheme after being awarded the contract to handle the wool produced on the island.

The co-operative, based in Bradford, said it was 'delighted' that the Isle of Man government had awarded British Wool the contract.

Sheep farmers on the island will have access to British Wool’s grading system, shearing training and auctions to help them maximise wool value.

Approximately 120 tonnes of wool are produced on the Isle of Man each year.

But over the last couple of years, Manx farmers have experienced challenges in selling their wool and in achieving a fair price.

Andrew Hogley, CEO of British Wool, said the partnership would provide benefits to farmers both on the island and in the UK.

"We are aware of the challenges they have faced in recent years and look forward to welcoming the Manx farmers to the collective marketing scheme," he said.

"UK farmers will also benefit by putting more wool through our infrastructure. The more wool British Wool can handle the more cost effective and efficient an organisation we become thus helping us to maximise returns for our members.”

Clare Barber, Isle of Man's farming minister, said the development was 'really positive' for Manx farmers and the 120 tonnes of wool shorn on the island each year.

"We are delighted to work with British Wool to ensure our farmers have an efficient route to market and receive a fair price for their hard work.

"I hope this will help rectify some of the frustrations and concerns that some farmers have experienced in recent years.”

The Manx National Farmers Union (NFU) challenged the Isle of man government over the failure of the 2021 wool contract, causing loss to farms.

Sarah Comish, general secretary from Manx NFU said: "It is good news that our Minister agreed to address the situation, and that British Wool has now accepted the contract to manage wool control on the Isle of Man.

"We hope that their association with the Isle of Man will bring better recognition for the value of Manx wool as a high quality, environmentally sustainable product.

"The addition of training opportunities is an investment in skills that are needed to ensure futureproofing our industry.”

A communication has been distributed this week to Manx sheep farmers to explain where and when to deliver their wool and how to register their details with British Wool.