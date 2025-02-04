Brits have 'worrying' lack of understanding on red meat nutritional value

British consumers have a 'worrying' lack of understanding regarding the nutritional value of eating red meat, a new survey has shown.

Just under half of consumers said they aren’t getting enough protein in their diet, with 2 in 5 unsure they consume enough of it.

While 60% of consumers are aware red meat is a good source of protein, only half (56%) are eating red meat twice or less a week.

This is despite government guidelines recommending people should eat around at most 70g per day, which equates to approximately 500g a week.

The study, commissioned by Atomik Research on behalf of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), highlights a startling knowledge gap when it comes to red meat's nutritional value in a balanced diet.

HCC, Wales' red meat levy organisation, said the results highlighted the 'crucial mission' of educating the public on meat's health benefits.

When asked what benefit protein has for the body, unsurprisingly, over half of people (58%) said protein is good for building muscle.

However, only a quarter know that protein helps to defend the body from disease, and under a third (28%) are aware that red meat is a good source of vitamins such as B12.

Just 33% of consumers know that red meat can help boost metabolism, while under half (46%) are aware it can help maintain a healthy diet.

Sophie Bertrand, a nutritionist, said: “It’s clear there is still some confusion around what we should be eating in order to reach our daily recommended amount.

"Eating a variety of foods that contain protein as part of a balanced diet can help to achieve this, and red meat can play an important role for some people.

"Good-quality red meat like Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef are rich-protein sources, vital for building muscle mass, supporting the immune system and helping the body function properly.

"We know that there is often conflicting information out there, but the fact remains that the nutritional value of red meat is impressive."

The findings also revealed that alongside protein, consumers are not getting a sufficient amount of iron in their diets.

Just over 1 in 5 people (21%) have been diagnosed with an iron deficiency, with the issue being particularly prevalent amongst those aged 18-34 (32%).

Despite this, almost half of this younger age group only eat red meat as a treat – whilst almost a quarter of the UK’s meat eaters are including red meat in their diets just once a week.

Elwen Roberts, consumer executive at HCC said: “This research shows that there is a worrying lack of understanding amongst consumers when it comes to the health and nutritional value of red meat.

"It’s vital that we continue to drive public awareness on red meat’s many positive health credentials."