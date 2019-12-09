Brothers' appeal dismissed after 'disturbing' case of farm neglect

Officers found 58 cattle carcasses in various states of decay in the cattle sheds and surrounding fields (Photo: Ceredigion County Council)

A Crown Court judge has upheld a judgement of a case which saw the neglect and death of 58 cows on a Welsh farm.

In his judgement, the judge described the animal welfare offence as ‘truly disturbing’.

The case related to the conviction of David Davies, and Evan Meirion Davies of Penffynnon Farm, Bangor Teifi.

They had both pleaded guilty to 13 charges of animal neglect in February 2019.







They later appealed the Magistrates Court’s sentence banning them from keeping animals for five years.

The brothers had frustrated the appeals process by securing adjournments in seven appeal hearings.

Another request to adjourn the eighth hearing on Monday 2 December was not granted.

They also sought to appeal the guilty verdict despite pleading guilty to the charges earlier in the year.

The prosecution followed a visit by Animal Health Officers and Animal and Plant Health Agency vet to the farm in April 2018.

Officers found 58 cattle carcasses in various states of decay in the cattle sheds and surrounding fields.

The remaining cattle were housed in terrible conditions with no food, water or dry lying area.

The vet confirmed that the cattle were being caused unnecessary suffering, and that the dead cattle had succumbed to the horrendous conditions found in the sheds, and died of neglect.

The vet had to euthanize two cows to stop further suffering during visits to the premises.

This is one of the worst cases of animal welfare neglect seen by the Animal Health team of Ceredigion County Council.

Alun Williams, from the council, said: “We had no doubt that the judge would uphold the judgement of the Aberystwyth Magistrates Court.

“Although we have been frustrated by the delay caused by the appellants, we are satisfied with the result.

“The vast majority of Ceredigion farmers take excellent care of their animals and uphold high standards of animal welfare.

“We will make sure we pursue the small minority who do not. We will not hesitate to prosecute in such devastating cases of animal neglect.”

Their initial sentences were upheld. They were sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months, and were disqualified from keeping any animals for five years.

The brothers will be allowed 28 days to dispose of the herd. They were ordered to pay costs to the council of £420.