Brothers who fed livestock mince pies sentenced

The brothers had run the farm for two years since the death of their father

Two brothers who fed their livestock mince pies, cup cakes and ice cream have been given a suspended jail sentence for animal welfare violations.

Wilfred Francis and Ian Martin Francis pleaded guilty at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court to a variety of welfare offences.

Council officials visited Yr Ackery Farm, near Wrexham, in February earlier this year after a member of the public notified authorities of a dog eating a dead calf.

The Francis's had taken over the farm after their father's death a couple of years earlier.







On arrival, officers, accompanied by an Animal & Plant Health Agency (APHA) vet, found dead cattle and calves.

They also found animals with none or insufficient bedding, some were without food and water and had access to hazardous object around the premise.

Fifteen visits were made by officers between 5 February and 7 May to access the welfare of the animals which resulted in 22 cows and their dependants being seized when their condition hadn’t improved or had decreased over a month of monitoring.

The court heard how they fed their livestock waste food, including mince pies, ice cream, cupcakes and batter mix.

Becky Pomeroy of Wrexham Council said: “Our officer’s work alongside farmers to ensure that they comply with the various regulations.

“For the last 6 months we have tried to work alongside Wilfred and Ian Francis to improve the welfare of their animals.”

The brothers were handed a 16 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.