Brown eggs to be cut in Sainsbury’s sustainability push

Sainsbury’s is set to reduce sales of brown eggs as it moves towards white eggs across its own-brand ranges in a sustainability push.

The supermarket said white eggs have a 12.7% lower carbon footprint than brown eggs, largely due to better feed efficiency and the longer productive lifespan of white hens.

It said white hens are also less prone to feather pecking, supporting improved welfare outcomes.

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “White eggs have the same delicious taste and nutritional benefits as their brown counterparts but result in lower carbon emissions and better welfare outcomes for the hens that lay them.

“White feathered hens typically live longer, eat less feed and lay eggs for longer, cutting carbon emissions by over 12% compared with hens that lay brown eggs.”

The retailer said the move would help customers make more sustainable choices while maintaining the same taste, quality and nutrition.

Until recent years, brown eggs dominated British supermarket shelves, while many white-shelled eggs were supplied to restaurants and foodservice customers.

But supermarkets have increasingly tested consumer demand for white eggs, with Tesco introducing them during the pandemic after shortages of brown eggs.

Sainsbury’s said the initiative reflected its work with suppliers to build a more resilient UK food system.