Browns Food Group acquires Quality Pork Ltd

Browns Food Group has secured the purchase of Quality Pork Ltd (QPL), which runs Scotland's biggest pork processing plant.

Meat manufacturer Browns, which operates seven sites in the UK, has secured the purchase of the pork processor and its Brechin site.

The acquisition now makes Browns Food Group, which was established in 1885, Scotland's largest pork processor.

Browns CEO, Wayne Godfrey said: “This acquisition demonstrates our deep commitment to a sustainable Scottish pig industry, for both our customers and consumers of Specially Selected Pork and Scottish Pork.

“It provides the opportunity for Browns to process high welfare local pork for our own manufacturing sites as well as for retail, foodservice and wholesale channels.

"In addition, we will reduce food miles with improved logistics, efficiencies, and closer management of welfare.”

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has welcomed the announcement, as the acquisition would help "build a stronger future for the Scottish pig industry".

QMS chair, Kate Rowell said: “We are confident that the strong experience Browns holds will ensure a smooth transition of the Brechin site.

"In the longer-term [it] will help alleviate some of the ongoing pressures faced by the sector.

“Our priority remains to support producers of Specially Selected Pork and Scottish Pork to uphold robust whole chain assurance."