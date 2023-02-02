Buccleuch Estate concludes sale of 11,390 acres to Oxygen Conservation

One of Scotland's biggest landowners has concluded the sale of 11,390 acres of Langholm Moor, known as Blackburn and Hartsgarth, to Oxygen Conservation.

Buccleuch Estate has concluded missives with Oxygen Conservation, which acquires and manages land across the UK, with the sale taking place in March 2023.

The sale is part of ongoing efforts by the landowner to cut down its footprint in Scotland and ensure the business stays sustainable for the future.

The estate took the decision to sell Langholm Moor in 2019, triggering a period of extensive community consultation in line with the Scottish Land Commission’s good practice protocol.

During this period, two local groups, the Langholm Initiative (TLI) and Newcastleton and District Community Trust (NDCT), came forward noting an interest in separate areas of the Moor.

Sales of 760 acres to NDCT and 5,200 acres to TLI were completed in the course of 2020 and 2021 respectively, with TLI completing a purchase of an additional 5,246 acres in 2022.

With the sales to the communities complete, Oxygen Conservation then expressed an interest in the remaining area of the moor.

Benny Higgins, executive chairman of Buccleuch, said the fit between Buccleuch and Oxygen Conservation 'could not be better'.

"Their work on the moor will build upon and enhance the environmental work undertaken over the years by Buccleuch," Mr Higgins said.

"Their aims and objectives complement the work being undertaken on the neighbouring Tarras Valley Nature Reserve.

"Buccleuch have held the belief that the discussion around land ownership should move from a debate about how much is owned by whom to an understanding of the beneficial impact that land management, delivered at scale, can have on the environment and local communities.

"To see this mirrored in the aims and objectives of diverse newer landowners such as Oxygen Conservation and the Langholm Initiative will help to open up this discussion.”

Oxygen Conservation aspires to demonstrate that scaling conservation can deliver positive environmental and social impact, generating an economic return as a result of their work, not as its purpose.

Rich Stockdale, managing director of Oxygen Conservation said: “Oxygen Conservation are delighted to be given this opportunity to support the ongoing restoration of Blackburn and Hartsgarth’s wonderful landscape.

"We look forward to listening and sharing ideas with our new neighbours as we develop a plan for this unique area that builds on the excellent environmental work already delivered by Buccleuch."