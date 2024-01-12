Budding agri journalists can apply for place on unique training course

Budding agricultural journalists are being urged to apply for a place on a unique training course designed to help them take an important first step in their careers.

The John Deere Training Course has a track record in helping journalists, PR professionals and marketeers enter the industry.

The course is run by the British Guild of Agricultural Journalists, which has been running it for more than 30 years.

Successful applicants embark on the two-and-a-half-day course before being placed at a publication or PR agency for work experience.

All participants then submit a piece of work to compete for the overall John Deere Training Award, which carries with it a £250 first prize.

There is no upper age limit for applications, but one of the course’s stated aims is to support young people with a desire to pursue careers in agricultural communications.

Practical experience of farming is not required to participate in the course.

Chris Wiltshire, tactical marketing manager at John Deere, which sponsors the course, said: “We feel it’s really important that new entrants into agricultural journalism and communications are supported.

“Farming businesses rely on accurate information and communications professionals play a vital role in delivering that, especially during this period of transition that the sector is going through.”

The 2024 course will be held from 1-3 July with accommodation provided at the Crowne Plaza in Nottingham and the course held at John Deere’s UK headquarters nearby.

The cost of the training, hotel and sustenance is covered by John Deere’s sponsorship, with trainees responsible for their own travel expenses.

Applications forms are available online and must be sent in by 28 March.