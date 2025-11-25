Budget day farm protest to go ahead — but police block tractors from Whitehall

Farmers from every corner of the UK are gearing up for what could be one of the most striking rural demonstrations in years, as hundreds prepare to make their way to Whitehall in a demand for “fairness and a future for British farming.”

The protest, organised by Berkshire Farmers under the banner Farmers To London: Budget Day, has been deliberately timed to coincide with Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ autumn budget.

The demonstration was originally expected to see tractors entering central London from 9am on Wednesday (26 November), travelling via the A4 at Trafalgar Square. However, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed that agricultural vehicles will not be permitted at the protest.

In a statement issued ahead of the event, the Met said it had held “a number of conversations with the protest organisers to safely manage the event,” and that while the demonstration will still go ahead, “conditions have been put in place to prevent protesters from bringing vehicles, including tractors or other agricultural vehicles.”

The force said the decision was taken due to the “serious disruption” such vehicles could cause to businesses, emergency services and Londoners travelling through the area.

Under the conditions set by police, anyone taking part in the protest “must remain in Richmond Terrace, Whitehall within the shaded area on the map” provided by the Met.

Despite the new restrictions, organisers say the rally will continue to highlight mounting anger over inheritance tax reforms set for April 2026, along with broader concerns about the long-term survival of family farms.

Under the government’s proposals, announced in the 2024 autumn budget, agricultural property relief will be capped at £1 million, with any value above that facing a 50% charge.

Many in the sector warn that the overhaul of agricultural and business property relief could saddle families with heavy tax burdens when passing on holdings, potentially forcing sales or the break-up of long-established farms.

Organisers say the surge in support reflects deepening unease across the countryside, fuelled by rising input costs, shifting support schemes and what many view as a lack of clear long-term strategy for British agriculture.

Wednesday’s demonstration is scheduled to run from 9am to 4pm, drawing farmers, families and supporters into the heart of government in what is billed as a peaceful, community-led rally.

A programme of speeches will begin mid-morning. Between 10.30am and 11.30am, prominent opposition MPs are expected to address the crowd, followed by a “Starmer’s Farm Live” segment shortly before the chancellor delivers the Budget at 12.30pm. Further contributions from farmers and campaigners will take place throughout the afternoon.

“The current inheritance tax system threatens family farms and rural livelihoods — it’s time for change,” organisers said, describing the event as a “peaceful, farmer-led protest – by the people, for the people who feed the nation.”

They hope to reinforce the importance of protecting family farms, which have anchored rural communities for generations.

Speakers will emphasise safeguarding domestic food production, protecting rural jobs and securing the future of the next generation. One organiser said, “Generations of hard work and stewardship are on the line,” urging people to “bring your tractor and stand to make a difference.”

Although vehicles will now be barred from the area, the event remains free and open to all. Organisers are encouraging both farmers and the public to stand together at a moment when the budget is expected to set the tone for future rural policy. “Let’s stand together for farming families and a fair future,” they added.