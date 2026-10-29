Budget small print reveals more financial pain for British farmers

The budget offers some relief for farm shops and fuel costs, but further tax changes could leave farmers worse off

Farmers face higher wage bills, increased taxes on rental income and potentially greater costs when selling their businesses, as further details emerge from Wednesday's autumn budget.

A closer examination of Chancellor John Healey's announcement on 28 October reveals several changes that could affect agricultural businesses from April 2027.

While inheritance tax and red diesel dominated the immediate farming reaction, rural organisations are now highlighting additional pressures on farm diversification, employment and succession planning.

Among the most significant changes is a further increase in income tax on property earnings, potentially affecting farmers who receive income from rented buildings, commercial premises and holiday accommodation.

From 6 April 2027, property income tax rates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will rise to 24% for basic-rate taxpayers, 44% for higher-rate taxpayers and 49% for additional-rate taxpayers.

The increases follow a previous announcement in 2025, meaning property income tax rates will be four percentage points higher than those applying during the current tax year.

Two percentage points of that increase were announced in Wednesday's budget.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) warned that the changes could significantly affect rural landlords and landowners receiving rental income as individuals or through partnerships.

For example, £20,000 of taxable property income falling entirely within the basic-rate band would attract £800 more income tax at 24% rather than 20%, assuming no other changes to the taxpayer's circumstances.

However, rental profits arising within companies will continue to be subject to corporation tax rather than the new individual property income tax rates.

Another significant change concerns Business Asset Disposal Relief, which provides a reduced Capital Gains Tax rate on qualifying business disposals.

From 6 April 2027, the lifetime limit for eligible gains will fall from £1 million to £500,000.

The reduced Capital Gains Tax rate of 18% will remain unchanged, but the lower allowance means some business owners could face higher tax bills when selling qualifying assets or business interests.

According to the CLA, an individual making a qualifying gain of at least £1 million could face an additional £30,000 in Capital Gains Tax, depending on their circumstances.

The organisation warned that retiring farmers, business partners and rural entrepreneurs considering succession or business sales could be particularly affected.

However, the relief does not apply automatically to every farmland sale, with eligibility depending on the circumstances of the disposal.

The government says around three-quarters of people claiming Business Asset Disposal Relief will still receive the reduced tax rate on their entire qualifying gain.

Labour costs are another concern following the chancellor's decision to increase the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage.

From 1 April 2027, the National Living Wage for workers aged 21 and over will rise by 3.9% to £13.21 per hour.

The minimum wage for workers aged 18 to 20 will also increase by 3.9%, reaching £11.27 per hour.

The government estimates that the higher National Living Wage will increase the gross annual earnings of a full-time worker on that rate by approximately £910.

While the increases will benefit lower-paid employees, they could add to operating costs for horticultural businesses, dairy farms and other labour-intensive agricultural operations.

Simon Gooderham, managing partner at rural property specialists Cheffins, warned that the changes would create further financial pressure.

"The increase in minimum wage and the national living wage will add yet further costs to the farming labour bill."

He said the budget had offered little additional support for agricultural businesses already struggling with production costs and weak profitability.

However, there was more positive news for some farmers operating diversified businesses.

From April 2027, the threshold for 100% Small Business Rates Relief will increase from £12,000 to £18,000 for qualifying retail, hospitality and leisure properties in England.

The upper threshold for tapered relief will also rise from £15,000 to £21,000.

The changes could benefit eligible farm shops, cafés and rural hospitality businesses, depending on their rateable values and circumstances.

The government has also announced that business rates increases for qualifying properties in these sectors will be limited to inflation for two years.

However, the additional support will not automatically apply to other agricultural or rural commercial properties.

CLA president Gavin Lane welcomed the fuel duty extension and higher business rates threshold but questioned whether the overall package would encourage investment.

"The chancellor says he wants growth in every postcode, but once again, the challenges rural areas face have been overlooked."

He warned that many rural businesses were already delaying investment and that the budget offered little to change their financial outlook.

Changes to capital allowances could also influence future agricultural investment decisions.

The main rate of writing-down allowances will fall from 14% to 12% from April 2027, reducing the annual tax deduction available on certain qualifying assets.

However, the main rate first-year allowance will increase from 40% to 50% for qualifying expenditure incurred from 1 January 2027.

The impact on individual farms will depend on the assets purchased, the business structure and which capital allowances are available.

Tenant farmers have also expressed disappointment that the budget failed to address longstanding taxation concerns.

Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) chief executive George Dunn described the announcement as "a farm-blind budget".

The organisation had called for additional inheritance tax protections for surviving joint agricultural tenants, alongside stronger incentives for landlords offering secure, long-term farm tenancies.

It also wanted changes to the treatment of Stamp Duty Land Tax on agricultural tenancies, arguing that existing rules discourage longer agreements.

However, those proposals were not included in the budget.

The TFA welcomed the reduction in fertiliser tariffs and higher business rates threshold but said these measures did not address the fundamental challenges facing tenanted farms.

Meanwhile, the temporary 3.7p-per-litre reduction in red diesel duty has been extended until July 2027, providing some continued relief for machinery-intensive agricultural businesses.

The government maintains that its wider budget is designed to support economic growth, provide financial breathing space and encourage business investment.

However, farming organisations argue that the measures offer limited assistance to agricultural businesses facing high production costs and uncertain returns.

For farmers, the financial implications extend beyond the immediate inheritance tax debate.

Changes affecting wages, property income, business disposals and investment allowances could all influence decisions over the coming months.

With several measures scheduled to take effect from April 2027, agricultural businesses may need to review their tax arrangements, employment costs and investment plans ahead of the new financial year.

Although some diversified farms could benefit from targeted relief, others face additional financial pressures at a time when profitability across parts of British agriculture remains under strain.