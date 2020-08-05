Bull trapped in ditch for one day rescued

A bull which had been trapped in a ditch for longer than a day was rescued by Essex firefighters.

Firefighters were called on Friday (31 July) to help rescue the animal which was stuck in a ditch in Hatfield Broad Oak.

A vet also attended to ensure the bull was sedated and calm so it could be rescued safely.

(Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service)

Fire crews used the specialist equipment on the Animal Rescue Unit to hoist the bull out of the ditch.







Watch manager Gary Wain from Great Dunmow Fire Station said: "The bull had apparently been stuck for over a day before we were called.

(Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service)

"It was clear he wasn't going to be able to get himself out as he was stuck right next to a small bridge.

"Thankfully the bull seemed fine once we got him out and started happily eating the grass even before the crews had got all the straps off him."