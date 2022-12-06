Bulls with UK milking daughters endorse earlier genomic figures

A bull who made his debut as a top 10 young genomic sire four years ago has reached the number one position in this month’s Profitable Lifetime Index (£PLI) ranking for daughter-proven sires, published today.

Bomaz AltaCabot achieves this feat with 141 UK daughters contributing to his figures, alongside many more milking around the world.

He earns a PLI of £765 and continues to demonstrate his early strengths of high fat production (Predicted Transmitting Ability for fat, 40.5kg and +0.22%), and a good Lameness Advantage (+2.6).

He also gains a high score for the relatively recently launched Feed Advantage (+162), indicating the predicted feed efficiency of his daughters.

AlltaCabot descends from the same cow family and the former number one sire, Bomaz Monument-P, who now ranks second (PLI £745).

Monument-P transmits even higher fat at 41.6kg, and shares the highest score with AltaCabot for another relatively new breeding index, EnviroCow. Both bulls score +3.6, reflecting the good environmental credentials expected of their daughters.

A new entrant in third position is Pine-Tree CW Legacy (PLI £739), a former number one genomic sire whose availability has been limited in the past.

However, Legacy now ranks with outstanding udder health indexes, (-29 SCC and -4 Mastitis), and transmits long lifespans to his daughters (+174).

The combination of great health, longevity and daughter fertility (+13.9) earns him one of the best HealthyCow ratings, at 328.

Holding on to his top five ranking in fourth place is Hurtgenlea Richard Charl with the highest milk PTA in the top list (1004kg) and a PLI of £736.

New in fifth is Aurora Ragnar, a fresh graduate to the proven list who confirms his earlier genomic figures, transmitting good calf survival at 3.3 and earning a PLI of £735.

Now ranking sixth is Topstone, whose strong protein figures (31.3kg) help earn him a PLI of £731.

Aurora AltaAntonio climbs from just outside the top 10 into shared seventh position, now with 271 UK milking daughters and excellent transmission of digital dermatitis resistance, (+0.8). His PLI is £723.

Equal seventh ranking FB 326856 Medley Baynes (PLI £723) is a newcomer to the proven ranking, ahead of another new entrant, Aardema Pistolero (PLI £722), ranked eighth.

Both have good indexes for Calving Ease (+0.9 and +0.6 respectively) and good daughter Lifespan, transmitting an extra 146 and 134 days more than average.

Rounding off the top 10 in shared 10th position are Riethil Summerlake and Silverridge V Einstein. These are both strong production sires with excellent SCC (-31 and -27 respectively), each earning a PLI of £708.

Marco Winter, head of animal genetics for AHDB, said: “Bulls in this proven list continue to provide reassurance of their earlier rankings as genomic young sires, standing the test of time once actual daughters milking start contributing to their figures.

“Although many of their daughters are milking overseas, there are two in the top 20 - Westcoast Yamaska and Bomaz Altatopshot – equal ranking in 18th position (PLI £679), who each have over 1,000 UK daughters contributing to their figures, providing a ringing endorsement of their earlier PTAs when they were young genomic sires.”