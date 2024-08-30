Bumper offering of farmland in South West now on market

A bumper offering of farmland in the south west of England has landed on the market just in time for autumn.

First up is an opportunity for buyers to purchase established orchards in cider-county Somerset.

The Orchards at Hornblotton in Shepton Mallet comprise five productive orchard enclosures extending to 41 acres in total.

They have all been planted within the past four to five years with varieties including Dabinett, Harry Masters, Major and Ellis Bitter.

Jack Mitchell, partner at Carter Jonas, said: “They benefit from a stone track which provides access from the road to all the orchards, which are bounded by mature hedgerows and a number of mature oak trees.

“The guide price for the orchards at Hornblotton is £440,000.”

A trio of land parcels located in Somerset has also become available. A plot of productive pasture and arable land of 91 acres is up for sale in the village of Forton.

This productive land is available as a single block or in three separate lots, the largest being 73 acres.

Land at Watton Hill (Photo: Carter Jonas)

The largest lot has a guide price of £775,000. Lot 2, which comprises 11 acres, has a guide price of £135,000 and lot 3, which is 6.75 acres, is up for £95,000.

A separate parcel of productive arable land is on the market near the Somerset village of Ash near Martock.

“The land at Ash comprises four arable field enclosures totalling 43.54 acres and is offered for sale in two lots by online auction,” explained Mr Mitchell.

“Lot 1 comprises 24 acres and Lot 2 amounts to 19 acres. Lot 1 has a guide price of £365,000, and Lot 2 is up for £290,000.”

Finally, a parcel of productive pastureland is on the market at Thornymarsh Lane in Castle Cary, comprising of two parcels of pastureland.

Land at Forton (Photo: Carter Jonas)

Lot 1, which has a guide price of £530,000, amounts to 44 acres, and Lot 2 comprising 14 acres and has a guide price of £195,000.

In total, it extends to 58.63 acres and can either be purchased as a whole or in two separate lots.

Across the county in Dorset, land has become available on one of region’s most recognisable hills - Watton Hill.

Mr Mitchell said: “The lot is divided between several pasture paddocks, larger pasture enclosures, attractive woodland, and productive arable land.

“Given that Watton Hill is situated on the edge of Bridport, adjoining the residential development boundaries of the town (with part of Lot 3 falling within the development boundary), the land may have development potential, subject to obtaining the necessary consent.”

Watton Hill extends to 82 acres in total and is up for sale in up to five lots or as a whole, with a guide price of £1m.

Finally, between Hemyock and Dunkeswell in Devon a parcel of productive and accessible pasture and arable land is up for sale with a guide price of £400,000.

Mr Mitchell concluded: “The land at Abbeywood Farm comprises four good sized, level and gently sloping field enclosures currently laid to pasture but also capable of supporting arable cropping, having in the past grown cereal crops and maize."