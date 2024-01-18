Burnley farmer ordered to pay over £1,000 after illegal waste burning

A Burnley farmer has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after the council took legal action to stop the illegal burning of waste materials.

Patrick Laverty pleaded guilty at Burnley Magistrates’ Court to three charges of failing to comply with a council abatement notice to prevent nuisance arising from the burning of waste at the farm.

The court heard that plastics, tyres, carpets and mattresses, as well as wood and kitchen worktops, were among the materials burned at the site.

The fires created acrid smoke that could be smelt some distance away, Burnley Magistrates’ Court heard.

Burnley Council worked with the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Environment Agency to investigate the fires and gather evidence.

The court heard that Environment Agency was taking its own separate action against Mr Laverty regarding illegal waste activities at Copy Wood Farm.

Several complaints in 2022 from local residents were made about waste burning at the site, the council said.

After investigating, it issued a community protection warning notice on Mr Laverty requiring him to not deposit, dispose or burn any controlled waste at the farm.

The court heard that this did not stop the farmer from burning waste, with eight incidents of burning recorded between 2 April and 15 September 2022.

He told a council officer that he had an exemption that allowed him to burn wood, but a check with the Environment Agency found no such exemption existed.

The council issued an abatement notice upon Mr Laverty, but further burning of waste was witnessed in February and June 2023.

Burnley Councillor Howard Baker said: “The illegal burning of waste at this site has caused a lot of concern among local residents about the impact this was having on the environment and their health.

“The council continually tried to work with the defendant to try and stop this nuisance but he continued to allow illegal burning and ignored legal notices preventing it. He has now paid the price.

“Burning waste in the open air can pollute the air, land and water. Household and commercial waste must always be recycled or disposed of via proper channels.”

Mr Laverty was fined £120 on each charge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £144 and £560 costs.