Burns-linked dairy expands as it challenges 'slow death of small farms'

A historic Ayrshire dairy once farmed by Robert Burns is expanding its network across Scotland, as it looks to offer an alternative to a milk market increasingly dominated by large processors.

Mossgiel Organic Dairy has brought three northern farms into its supply chain, increasing capacity by more than 10% as it responds to growing demand for organic milk.

The move comes amid wider concerns about the future of smaller producers, with founder Bryce Cunningham warning of “the slow death of small farms” under the current system.

Founded in 2015, the family-run business has taken a more independent approach in a sector where consolidation has reduced options for many farmers.

The expansion sees Auchlea Farm in Aberdeen, Wester Manbeen near Elgin and Connage Highland Dairy on the Moray Firth join Mossgiel as direct suppliers, creating a closer network of producers with shared values.

Taking greater control of its milk supply is expected to support further growth, with the business now looking at opportunities to expand beyond Scotland.

Cunningham said the move marks a shift from pushing for change to putting a different model into practice. He said: “For too long, our industry has just ticked along with the same system, same rules, same outcome; the slow death of small farms.”

He added that the business is now “taking it on directly” after years of challenging the status quo.

The dairy, based on the farm where Robert Burns lived and worked between 1784 and 1786, has built a reputation for its independent approach to production and supply.

The new partnerships have been welcomed by suppliers, particularly those seeking more stable and transparent routes to market.

Jill Clark, of Connage Highland Dairy, said the collaboration followed challenges with previous buyers. She described it as “a fantastic collaboration between Burns country and us as Highlanders” and said working with Mossgiel had given the business “a new spring in our step”.

Allan Clarke, of Auchlea Farm, said the agreement would help maintain long-standing organic production. “We’ve been producing organic milk for more than 25 years, and this partnership allows us to keep doing what we believe in,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the direction of the wider industry, adding: “That model simply isn’t sustainable, especially for organic farming.”

Alongside changes to its supply model, Mossgiel has also focused on developing its own approach to milk processing.

Its “low and slow” pasteurisation method, created using a bespoke system built by the team, is designed to preserve flavour and quality.

The business has also prioritised reducing waste, becoming the first dairy in the UK to move away from single-use plastic in 2019 by using glass bottles and reusable containers.

It has attracted industry recognition and raised more than £150,000 through a crowdfunding campaign, reflecting consumer interest in alternative dairy models.

While the approach may not be easy to replicate at scale, the expansion highlights growing interest in more independent supply chains as farmers look for viable long-term alternatives within the sector.