Bursary launched to support agricultural student with studies

The Meadow Quality bursary to support an agricultural student with their studies has opened for applications, offering £250 annually.

The Clive Mahony Bursary will award the sum to a student to help them with their studies – such as travel, study books, student accommodation or similar.

The award is named in honour of Clive Mahony, an industry leading cattle specialist who passed away suddenly in 2018.

Meadow Quality, a livestock marketing business, said Clive was a "fantastic ambassador" to the UK agricultural sector.

The loss of Clive to the sector had "left a real void; he is missed greatly by both family and colleagues".

Matt Nightingale, chief executive of Meadow Quality, said: “Clive was a brilliant and knowledgeable livestock trading specialist.

"Therefore it is an honour to launch a bursary in his memory that help educate the next generation of the livestock industry.

"Clive had a thirst for knowledge and a fantastic understanding of the ever-changing livestock industry and supply chains.

"We hope that this bursary will help a similarly passionate person further their education."

The bursary will be awarded annually with £250 presented to an agricultural student under 35 to assist with their ongoing education.

With the deadline at the end of May, students who wish to apply need to complete the online form.

Applications should be received no later than 31 May 2023.