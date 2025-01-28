Bursary paying for postgraduate agriculture courses opens for 2025

Bursaries covering up to 75% of course fees for postgraduate agriculture students have opened for applications, with the deadline set for the end of June.

The 2025 Centenary Award is being offered to selected students who are undertaking a postgraduate course in agriculture (Masters or PhD) within the UK.

To date, 56 agricultural students have received bursaries from NFU Mutual to help further their studies.

It is open to individuals who have gained, or are expected to gain, a 2:1 or above in agriculture or a related degree.

They must have been accepted or provisionally accepted on a Masters or PhD course in agriculture in the UK, in autumn 2025.

Four agricultural students were selected to receive the bursary from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Talking about the scheme, Jim McLaren, NFU Mutual chairman said: “We are passionate about protecting rural lives and livelihoods.

"Our award aims to champion research and innovation for UK agriculture, whilst also supporting outstanding individuals who have a drive to make a difference to the industry in their future careers.”

What topics are included?

Four areas of interest have been identified for eligible students, and at least one of these must form part of the applicant’s postgraduate course:

• The application of science and innovative technologies to enhance productivity, efficiency, and profitability for UK farming businesses

• Building resilience and safeguarding the physical and mental wellbeing of those living and working in the agricultural industry

• Tackling the risks of climate change, whilst maintaining food security, to improve the sustainability of UK agriculture

• Identifying opportunities for supporting nature and biodiversity in the development of farming and land management practices in the UK

The closing date is midnight 30 June 2025. Those interested can complete the application form on NFU Mutual's website.