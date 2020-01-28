Business skills scheme for Scottish farmers extended

Scottish farmers and crofters can now seek to apply for funding support beyond March 2020

A scheme for Scottish farmers to access up to £1,000 worth of funding to enlist the help of a business expert has now been extended.

The Scottish government piloted resilience planning specialist advice, and following positive feedback this support has now been extended.

This means that farmers can now seek to apply for funding support beyond March 2020, to improve business performance to cope with market change.

Through the Farm Advisory Service (FAS), applicants can access up to £1,000 worth of funding to enlist the help of an expert to undertake a thorough review of their business and develop a resilience action plan to address challenges.







The adviser will work with the participating business to establish key performance indicators for financial resilience and analyse enterprise exposure.

The experts will also assess profitability and cash flow, and review the ‘health’ of the balance sheet.

It comes as Scottish farming businesses continue to operate at a time of unprecedented change.

Factors such as such as Brexit, climate change, changing social trends and market fluctuations make it challenging for any business to maintain and safeguard profitability.

Experts at the Farm Advisory Service say strengthening business resilience is key to successfully navigating change.

To receive a hardcopy application pack, contact FAS by calling 0300 323 0161 or emailing advice@fas.scot.