Butchers enjoy bumper year as lockdown boosts sales

Butchers have seen a significant increase in value in year-on-year sales and remain one of the strongest red meat retailers in Britain.

New analysis from the last 12 months, ending on 21 February 2021, confirms that the public have turned to their high-street butchers.

Around 630,000 more households visited independent retail butchers in Britain compared to the previous year, according to figures by Kantar.

The public have spent nearly 50% more per shopping trip in the butcher shop compared to other retailers when purchasing meat.

Chops, roasting joints and sausages all proved popular during this time.

A recent survey conducted by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) also painted a positive picture for butcher’s shops.

In a survey of over 2,000 people, the quality of the produce at butcher’s shops was over 50% of respondents’ main motivation for visiting butcher’s shops.

And 38 percent of those surveyed said they wanted to support local businesses.

Kirstie Jones, HCC’s market development officer, said people appreciated the quality and service their local butcher shops offered.

"We have heard how customers have depended on their butcher for food supplies, with many adapting their business models and offering deliveries to serve their communities."

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) added that the pandemic had raised awareness of the importance of sustainable supply chains and supporting local businesses.

"The butcher trade is working extremely hard to adapt and to keep customers in challenging times," said Gordon Newlands, QMS Brands Development Manger.

"There has never been a better reason to shop at your local Scotch butcher, where you can be assured that the meat you are buying is of top quality and supports local producers."