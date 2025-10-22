Buyers sought for iconic Lincolnshire firm Chafer Machinery

Two of Lincolnshire’s most recognised agricultural engineering brands, Chafer Machinery and Horstine, have been put up for sale following the appointment of administrators.

Ryan Holdsworth and Danielle Shore of Leonard Curtis were appointed Joint Administrators to Chafer Machinery Ltd on 16 October 2025.

Soon after, BPI Asset Advisory was instructed to oversee the sale of both businesses and their assets.

Founded in 1901, Chafer Machinery is one of Britain’s oldest agricultural engineering names, renowned for designing and manufacturing self-propelled and trailed crop sprayers from its Gainsborough site in North Lincolnshire.

Its sister brand, Horstine, is equally respected as a supplier of precision applicators, known for developing innovative systems for fertiliser and granular chemical application used across the globe.

The sale, to be conducted by private treaty, includes both brand names, intellectual property, proprietary software, design data, and manufacturing and assembly equipment. It also covers an estimated £1.4 million worth of stock.

Luke Hartshorn of BPI described the sale as a rare chance to acquire two long-standing British engineering names.

“Together, these assets present a significant opportunity for potential purchasers to acquire well-established British engineering brands with strong reputations in the sector,” he said.

Joint Administrator Ryan Holdsworth said that while the agricultural sector has faced challenging conditions, both Chafer and Horstine have remained trusted names within the farming community.

“Whilst the agricultural industry has faced numerous challenges over recent years, to which both brands have not been immune, the Chafer and Horstine businesses have developed a strong presence in the farming community over many decades,” he said.

He added that the administrators “expect considerable interest from buyers looking to continue the existing brand legacy of quality and high performance or integrate the product range into existing operations.”

BPI Asset Advisory is inviting offers for all or part of the business and its assets, with expressions of interest due by 2pm on Friday 24 October 2025.