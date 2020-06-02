Calf stuck in neck-high mud back at farm 'safe and sound'

The calf, which ventured away from the farm, was at risk of drowning in the mud

A stricken newborn calf that became stuck in neck-high mud is now back on the farm 'safe and sound', animal rescuers have said.

The calf ended up in trouble after venturing into a boggy pond that had dried up in the hot weather and began to sink into the mud.

The RSPCA was called out to Rochdale, Greater Manchester by a member of the public to help the stricken calf.

“An eagle-eyed tram driver had spotted the calf struggling as he drove into the Kingsway Park tram stop on Wednesday (27 May) and alerted us," RSPCA inspector Ryan King said.







“When I got down to the field it was clear to see the poor calf wouldn’t have been able to get himself free."

Mr King described how the calf was 'very weak' from struggling, and was at a real risk of drowning in the mud.

“I managed to get a towel under his nose to keep his head above the mud and water and make sure he could breathe while I set about freeing him,” he said.

The rescued calf was later taken to the farm for a 'bath and a bottle of milk'

“I used the towel to feed it under his body and use it as a sling to carefully pull him free and then gently wiggled his legs out as they were stuck fast."

Due to the newborn calf's size, Mr King was able to pick him up with ease and carry him out. The calf was not injured.

The farmer thanked the RSPCA for rescuing the calf, and took him back to the farm for a clean up.

“We later heard from the farmer that he’d had a bath and a bottle of milk and was safe and sound back at home,” Mr King said.