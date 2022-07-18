Calf stuck up to its neck in mud rescued by firefighters

A calf stuck up to its neck in mud has been rescued by firefighters in the north east of England.

Specialist crews attended the Boldon Flats Nature Reserve and, due to the searing summer’s heat, time was of the essence.

Firefighters from Hebburn, Rainton Bridge and South Shields Community Fire Stations launched the rescue operation.

A local vet sedated the calf before firefighters used an inflatable raft to enable them to get close to the animal.

They used specialist equipment to try and loosen the mud around the calf to make the task of lifting and freeing a little easier.

The equipment in question was a mud lance and animal lifting strops, which were positioned around the calf’s torso.

(Photo: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service)

The worried farmer also joined the rescue by providing a forklift truck to help add some strength to the task in hand.

After two-and-a-half-hours, the rescue operation was complete and the calf was freed from the mud.

The local vet attended and checked over the animal once it had time to get its bearings. The calf hadn’t suffered any long-term injuries.

Andrew Blower, of the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said the rescue operation was difficult.

“When we got to the scene at Boldon Flats Nature Reserve we had to assess everything around us from the welfare of the animal through to the weather conditions and overall surrounding environment.

“We had to use our knowledge and expertise to try and free the calf without disturbing the mud too much and endangering the animal further.

“We would always urge pet or livestock owners to be careful when letting their animals roam on flatlands as the land under foot can be unpredictable."

Crews left the scene of the successful animal rescue at 2:40pm, almost three hours after the initial call.