Call for farm payments to be brought forward in Wales

Farmers in Wales are being left to wait months for payments while they have been brought forward in England, Welsh Tories have said.

The Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) in England will be brought forward earlier to support the sector amid inflation and supply chains disrupted by the war in Ukraine.

However, the Welsh government has not announced a similar move, with the Conservatives warning that farmers in Wales are being left at a disadvantage to those in England.

Producers in Wales will have to wait for their full payment from December onwards when the remaining part of English payments will be made.

The Conservatives have accused the Welsh government of "not understanding the importance of keeping farms viable, including the strength it gives to local economies, culture, and the Welsh language".

In May, Leader of the Opposition Andrew RT Davies called on First Minister Mark Drakeford to commit to bringing forward BPS cash for farmers to July.

While he did not commit to the call, he said the proposal would be considered. However, nothing has been progressed on since.

Andrew RT Davies said ministers in Cardiff Bay must change their mind and support Welsh farmers.

“The cost-of-living is biting this sector that relies on state subsidies sharply, so it is only right to explore ways in which to alleviate that pressure," he said.

“One way of doing this is to bring forward part of the basic payment that would allow farmers to invest in their businesses this summer.

“I really hope they appreciate the damage that could be wrought by not putting the effort in to keep farms viable for the good of local communities."