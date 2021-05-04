Call for farmers to complete Single Application before 17 May

With just under two weeks left until the Single Application Form (SAF) deadline, farmers are being reminded to complete and send them away as soon as possible.

The SAF is the form needed to fill in if farmers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland want to claim payments from schemes such as BPS and agri-environmental ones.

The application window closes on Monday 17 May.

NFU Scotland is one group encouraging farmers to prioritise filling out their forms as soon as possible.

The union says only one third of expected applications have been completed.

The online application process has seen significant improvements in recent years and the clear majority of applications are now made online.

By submitting applications online, the system will flag any errors before submitting an application.

NFU Scotland Director of Policy Jonnie Hall said: "We cannot emphasise enough how important prioritising this annual application is.

"The recent dry weather may have been a welcome distraction for many farmers and crofters who are yet to complete their 2021 SAF.

"The deadline of 17 May is fast approaching, and we urge farmers and crofters to concentrate on completing their submission now rather than at the last minute.”