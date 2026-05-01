Call for UK-wide food law as fertiliser and fuel prices soar

Farming groups are calling for a new legislative framework to strengthen domestic food production, as soaring fertiliser and fuel costs threaten UK food security.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) raised the issue during talks in Westminster with Defra’s Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs, Dame Angela Eagle, warning that global instability is placing growing strain on farm businesses and supply chains.

The warning comes amid renewed volatility in global agricultural markets, with the UK producing around 60% of its own food and remaining exposed to international price shocks.

Union leaders said geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East and Gulf region — key areas for global energy and fertiliser supply — are continuing to drive up input prices across the sector.

Fertiliser costs have risen sharply since the escalation, with key products such as urea and ammonium nitrate increasing by between 20% and 30%.

At the same time, fuel costs have surged, with red diesel in some cases doubling in price. Wider energy bills are also climbing, adding to the financial strain on farms already operating on tight margins, with some businesses scaling back investment to cope.

These pressures are feeding through the supply chain, pushing up costs for production, transport and processing, and increasing the likelihood of further food price inflation for consumers.

Against this backdrop, the FUW is urging ministers to take a coordinated UK-wide approach to food security to strengthen the resilience of domestic production.

The union said food security must be treated as a cross-UK priority, given the close integration of supply chains across all four nations, and warned that a fragmented approach risks undermining long-term stability.

Currently, the UK Government publishes a food security report every three years, but industry leaders have increasingly called for more frequent monitoring and stronger policy action in response to global volatility.

The FUW also pointed to government evidence highlighting wider risks to food production, including climate change, biodiversity loss, animal and plant disease, and exposure to volatile global markets.

FUW president Ian Rickman said: “Food security is national security, and recent global instability has made that clearer than ever.

“Farmers are facing surging cost pressures, particularly from fertilisers and sharply rising fuel costs such as red diesel, which in some cases have doubled.

“These are forces far beyond their control, yet they directly threaten the resilience of our food system. We urgently need a coordinated UK-wide approach that recognises the strategic importance of domestic food production and reduces our exposure to volatile international markets.”

The union added that regular and meaningful engagement between Defra and agricultural stakeholders will be critical if the UK is to protect the resilience of its food system in an increasingly volatile global market.