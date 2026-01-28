Call to label stunned and non-stunned meat gains 100,000-signature backing

More than 108,000 people have backed a petition calling for mandatory labelling of stunned and non-stunned meat, triggering parliamentary consideration of the issue.

The petition, started by Martin Osborne, argues that consumers should be given clear information about how animals are slaughtered when buying or eating meat.

Campaigners want labelling to apply consistently across the food chain, including shops, supermarkets, suppliers, fast-food outlets, restaurants and other catering settings.

The online petition says: “We think it should be required that the labelling of non-stunned and stunned meat be clearly labelled throughout the food chain. This includes shops, supermarkets, suppliers, fast food and restaurants.”

Supporters are calling for compulsory method-of-slaughter labelling on all meat products, covering both stunned and non-stunned meat.

The petition adds that this “would include labels on every product available to consumers”.

Campaigners argue the proposals are about transparency and choice, particularly where ethical or religious considerations apply.

The petition states: “We think this promotes consumer choice, enhances transparency, especially for religion and ethics.”

It adds: “We think no one should be forced to consume food which doesn't meet their ethical and religious choices, they should have the right to choose without prejudice.”

The issue has gained momentum amid wider debate over food labelling, animal welfare standards and consumer information.

Having passed the 100,000-signature threshold, the petition now qualifies to be considered for a debate in parliament, although a date has yet to be confirmed.

In a response published on 22 December 2025, the government said there is currently no regulatory requirement to label meat from animals slaughtered without stunning.

It said that “any information of this nature must be accurate and must not be misleading to the consumer”.

The government said it “would prefer all animals to be stunned before slaughter”, while also respecting the rights of Jewish and Muslim communities to eat meat prepared in accordance with their religious beliefs.

It pointed to existing retailer sourcing policies, noting that major supermarkets generally require fresh meat to come from animals that have been stunned before slaughter, with limited halal or kosher concessions that “will be clearly labelled”.

Ministers also highlighted a previous consultation on extending method-of-production labelling, adding that the potential role of labelling, including “whether the animal is stunned before slaughter”, will be considered as part of the government’s wider animal welfare strategy.

Parliament is now expected to decide whether the petition will be scheduled for a debate.