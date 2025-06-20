Call to protect NI's last native cattle as DAERA snubs Irish Moiled breed

The government is under mounting pressure to back the rare Irish Moiled cattle—Northern Ireland’s only native breed—as farm leaders warn it risks sidelining a key ally in sustainable agriculture.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is facing mounting pressure to include the rare breed in its flagship Farming with Nature scheme.

The appeal follows DAERA’s recent Sustainable Agriculture Programme Q&A, which stated there are currently no plans to support the breed within the early stages of the scheme.

Irish Moiled cattle are classified as ‘At Risk’ on the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) Watchlist, highlighting their precarious status and the urgent need for conservation-focused action.

RBST chief executive Christopher Price highlighted the breed’s unique dual value, saying: “Farming with Irish Moiled cattle provides the kind of conservation grazing that regenerates landscapes while producing high-quality food.”

He noted the beef's rising reputation: “At the same time as supporting a range of environmental benefits, Irish Moiled beef is highly sought after for its flavour and marbling, with a growing role in food tourism and high-end retail sectors.”

Mr Price stressed that Irish Moiled cattle are well-placed to contribute meaningfully to DAERA’s sustainability and environmental goals through both the Sustainable Agriculture Programme and Farming with Nature.

“We are asking that the Farming with Nature framework supports the realisation of this exceptional breed’s potential through measures such as tailored environmental scheme options and native breed supplements,” he added.

The RBST's appeal also draws attention to the UK National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, published in March 2025, which the Minister signed alongside other UK environment ministers.

The plan commits governments to preserving genetic diversity among native and domesticated species through conservation and sustainable management.

The Farming with Nature programme, the letter argues, is a prime opportunity to fulfil that commitment.

Michelle McCauley, chair of the Irish Moiled Cattle Society, highlighted the breed’s ecological value, explaining that their smaller build and selective grazing behaviour help to preserve plant diversity and minimise soil damage.

"The breed is ideally adapted to low-input, pasture-based systems," she said, "and performs well in a variety of marginal habitats including rough uplands, wetlands, and conservation areas."

She noted that Irish Moileds are particularly effective in boosting soil health, protecting water quality and supporting climate goals.

"It is exceptionally well-suited to improving soil health, water quality, and climate mitigation, thriving on forage-based systems and reducing reliance on imported feeds which can lower a farm’s carbon footprint."

McCauley concluded: "The breed is not only a part of our heritage, it has a vital role to play today and in the future."