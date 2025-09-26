Calls for millions more as Scottish farm investment scheme oversubscribed

NFU Scotland has demanded an urgent increase in funding for the Future Farming Investment Scheme (FFIS) after applications from farmers and crofters dwarfed the £14 million currently available for 2025/26.

Thousands of businesses have sought support through the scheme, which is designed to fund capital investment in efficiency, environmental improvements and business resilience.

The oversubscription, the union argues, is proof of a sector ready to invest in change if the government steps up with the resources.

NFU Scotland President Andrew Connon said the response showed that “Scottish farmers are ready to invest in their futures – not just for profitability, but to deliver on the Scottish government’s ambitions for climate, environment and resilience.”

The union has called on the Scottish government to raise the FFIS budget by at least £5 million for 2025/26, using unspent funds originally set aside for food processing and marketing support if that programme cannot proceed this year.

It also wants part of the £26 million already earmarked for 2026/27 to be brought forward, with the remainder kept for future food processing, marketing and cooperation grants.

Such moves, NFU Scotland argues, would allow more businesses to benefit immediately and help accelerate the transformation of Scottish agriculture.

The organisation has long campaigned for new entrants, young farmers and tenants to be prioritised in government support, alongside measures that boost efficiency and sustainability.

It has welcomed the scheme’s streamlined application and claims process, saying the simplified approach could set the standard for future agricultural grant schemes.

Mr Connon said: “The FFIS has been a refreshing step forward – simple, focused, and impactful. But unless the funding matches the demand, we risk losing momentum at a time when the industry is crying out for action.”

The union has asked for a meeting with Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Mairi Gougeon MSP, and her officials to discuss how additional funding could be released without delay.