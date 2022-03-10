Calls for NI agri task force to look at impact of Ukraine war

A new task force should be set up to address the impact that Russia’s invasion in Ukraine is having on global supplies, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) says.

The union said the government, in particular the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), should put contingency plans in place as the war continues.

The impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is now rippling worldwide, with global supply chains already in a highly vulnerable state.

Many countries around the world are reliant on Ukraine’s agricultural produce as well as Russia’s food and gas supplies.

The UFU warned that input costs for farmers had risen to such unprecedented levels that the main worry for consumers was not price, but availability.

UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “Input costs have jumped to eyewatering levels over the last number of days and are continuing to skyrocket. In particular, the price of energy and fertiliser.

"Farmers are in a horrendous position as they’re already trying to manage severe financial pressures, and this is now creating an increasingly difficult situation already."

A rise in grain prices or a significant drop in production was certain to have huge knock-on effects for food consumers, Mr Chesnutt said.

Unavoidable impacts on distribution and supply would "stretch availability to breaking point, let alone affordability".

"Food, fuel and fertiliser are inseparably linked and if some didn’t realise that before, they will now in the worst possible way," he added.

“We need government and DAERA to act now to address this urgent situation. They need to put contingency plans in place and set up a task force for NI agriculture.

“The government needs to focus their efforts on rocketing costs and availability of outputs as these are the biggest issues facing our members right now.

“To move forward and address the situation, it would be very unwise of government to make any decisions prior to full engagement with farmers’ representatives."